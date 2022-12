A new day is coming to an end and we are back with top updates from the South Indian film industry. The South Indian actors have managed to grab attention with their news and trendy stuff. South Indian industry has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with their juicy news. From Yash clicking selfie picture with 700 fans in Bangalore to Dil Raju reacting to trolls comparing Thalapathy Vijay and and more. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Fans celebrate 1 year of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Hansika Motwani shares unseen pics from wedding and more

Yash clicks selfies with 700 fans in Bangalore

Kannada superstar Yash recently attended an event held in Banglore wherein he clicked selfies with 700 fans in Bangalore. The KGF Chapter 2 actor was obliged to click a picture and his warm gesture left everyone falling in love with him. His kind gesture was hugely appreciated by his fans in Bangalore and it shows that he does not take his stars for granted. Several fans poured love and appreciation on Yash.

Thunivu's second single Kasethan Kadavulada OUT

Get ready to experience the power of Money !? #KasethanKadavulada OUT NOW Go watch it now - https://t.co/N1cHVVQcvP #ThuvinuSecondSingle — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) December 18, 2022

Dil Raju finally reacts to trolls comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is one of the most anticipated South films in this year. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu's second song titled Kasethan Kadavulada is finally out. The song garnered more than 10 million views and we must say it is a peppy number. The song is sung by Vaisagh, and Ghibran, while the lyrics have been penned by Vaisagh and the music is composed by Ghibran. Thunivu is an action-thriller film starring Ajith in a new look.

Renowned producer Dil Raju who received several backlashes for comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar has finally reacted to the trolls and also offered clarification on the same. At an event in Hyderabad, he said that netizens are focusing on the 15-second clip from the 45 minutes interview. He even said that there are positive aspects of both Ajith and Vijay.

Prabhas reveals his wedding plans

South Indian actor Prabhas on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show, Unstoppable with NBK 2 spoke his heart out about his marriage plans. He dodged the question and said that he should say after Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan. Prabhas marriage has become the talk of the town and he is an eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been paired with several top actresses. Recently, he was in news with his relationship with Kriti Sanon as the two will be seen in Adipurush.

Kajal Aggarwal reveals her two favorite men

Popular South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is busy embracing motherhood and is a proud mom to her son Neil. The actress often shares a glimpse of her baby on her social media and makes everyone go aww. Recently, the actress shares her two favorite men names as she shared a post on her Instagram. She shared a picture of son Neil and husband Gautam Kichlu and wrote, 'My tiny, growing up so fast @neil_kitchlu @kitchlug'. She can be seen cuddling her baby in the picture.