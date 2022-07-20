The news is that Siddharth and rumoured gf spotted in Mumbai, Kiccha Sudeep opens up about receiving death threats, is in a relationship with popular Malayalam actor and more news Trending South News of today. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Siddharth and rumoured gf Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Mumbai – actor warns paps to not click them, makes it a regional issue

's strict diktat to media amid reports of affair with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the promotions of Thank You. The handsome actoe has a strict diktat to media that no personal questions should be asked. The actor has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. During an interview in Hyderabad when one of the journalists asked him a personal question, the actor walked out of the interview. Read Also Read - Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeepa to treat fans to never seen before, specifically designed 1960s era wheels in the movie [View Pics]

Siddharth and rumoured gf Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Mumbai

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari apparently fell in love on the sets of their 2021 Telugu movie, Maha Samudram. The two are supposed to be in a committed relationship. According to reports, the paps gathered outside salon post knowing that Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were present there. The paps started clicking pictures after the alleged couple left the salon. Siddharth was upset and asked the paps to stop clicking the pictures. The actor got angry with the paps and issued a stern warning to the paps. Siddharth apparently told them that he's asking them nicely once and for all to stop taking his pics as he's not from here (Mumbai or perhaps Bollywood) and they should click people who belong to the place, thus, even making it a regional issue. He then proceeded to warn them further that the next time, he wouldn't be decently stating his request. Read Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep opens up about Salman Khan receiving death threats; calls him a harmless man

Advertisement

Kiccha Sudeep opens up about Salman Khan receiving death threats

During an interview with Zee Media, South star Kiccha Sudeep was asked about Salman Khan receiving death threats, to which he said, " I checked on him. Main Salman sir ke baare me ye bata deta hun ki unko abhi chodo, toh vo abhi paidal niklege, abhi cycling niklege vo. Ye unka decision nahi hai, ye unse pyar karne vale logo na and police deparment me jo kaam karte hain, unka responsibility hai. Varna vo abhi bhi niklege paidal. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man." Read

Nithya Menen is in a relationship with popular Malayalam actor

South Indian actress Nithya Menen has finally decided to get married. The actress is apparently in a romantic relationship with a popular Malayalam actor and she intends to tie the knot with him soon. Nithya reportedly met her beau before being a part of the film industry and since then the two have been together. However, an official statement from the actress on her marriage rumours is still awaited. Read

Naga Chaitanya reveals inside details about 's special show of Laal Singh Chaddha for , SS Rajamouli and

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi hosted a special show at his house for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. RRR director SS Rajamouli, Pushpa director Sukumar, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also invited to the special show. “Chiranjeevi garu watched the film and was all praises to my acting. He congratulated Aamir sir for making such a beautiful film. It was a surreal experience for me to watch the film with them. They shared their feedback and some inputs to the final cut and the words everyone spoke about my performance made me super thrilled. I can’t wait for the film to release and to see the audience’s reaction to it,” said Naga Chaitanya. Read