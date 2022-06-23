Trending South News today: Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona trailer will leave you hooked; R Madhavan won't direct any film after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more.

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will leave you hooked Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Will Salman Khan return as the host of the next season? Actor REVEALS
Finally, the trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is out and it will leave you excited and how. The visuals and the dialogues will make you stick to the screen. While Kichcha looks handsome as ever in the trailer, his fans are going gaga over his uber-cool avatar. The trailer has been released in all languages including Hindi. The Hindi version is presented by Salman Khan and features Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant and beau Adil Durrani spotted in the suburbs; fans say, 'Khoobsurat Lagne Lagi Ho' [Watch Video]
Not many might be aware of this that R Madhavan who is playing the lead in the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has also directed the film after the original director left the movie due to his prior commitments. R Madhavan who did a perfect job as an actor and director confessed that he wouldn't be directing in the future and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is his first and last film as a director. Talking to the media, the actor said, "I don’t think I have it in me to direct again. It’s an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct. Even with Rocketry, since the original director attached to the film had to exit the project due to his prior commitments, I took up the mantle as I didn’t have time to approach anyone else. Mr. Nambi believed in me and he pushed me to take up the job and I thought it was my duty to do it."
Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad. While the superstar is being greeted by many South superstars, the Dabangg Khan recently partied with Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati at yet another private gathering.
Naga Chaitanya is upset over his link-up rumours with Major actress Shobita Dhulipala?
Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been reports doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya has been seeing Shobita Dhulipala. But it looks like the news of his link-up with the Major actress has made him upset. According to the Telugu Cinema website, Naga Chaitanya is angry with his love life being talked about, just when he is trying to get back on track with his career. However, Chaitanya is yet to officially react to the dating rumours that have been spreading like wildfire.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently honeymooning in Thailand
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently honeymooning in Thailand post their wedding and are certainly not disappointing their fans as far as their honeymoon pics go. The onus lies completely on Vignesh since Nayan is not on social media and he has made sure to indulge Lady Superstar's legion of fans with some extremely loved-up pics from their gorgeous honeymoon, giving us simultaneous couple and vacation goals.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.