There has been a lot happening in the south instantly and here we get you all the latest updates that will grab your attention. From Rishabh Shetty giving Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man image that helped to build him his character in Kantara, Kriti Sanon reacting over the delay of Adipurush along with Prabhas to fans missing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the fun reunion of the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Rishabh Shetty recently in one of his interviews revealed how Amitabh Bachchan has been his idol and it was his young angry man image that helped him shallow his character in Kantara. Kantara is right now the most talked about film in the south industry and Rishabh gas become an overnight star with this film.

Ponniyin Selvan I entire team has a reunion without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the former Miss India fans immensely miss her. PS1 was Aishwarya's latest release, and it received all the love and accolades. She looked every bit as ethereal and beautiful as Nandini in this 's directorial.

Kriti Sanon talks about the delay of Adipurush along with Prabhas that the entire team has worked immensely hard and filmmaker Om Raut has a lot of work to do on the project including the VFX. The teaser of Adipurush faced a lot of backlash from the netizens for its VFX and the makers have now announced to rework on it. Ramayana OF star cast expressed their displeasure over the portrayal of Ram, Sita and in the other and said that our god didn't look like Moghuls.

Mammooty hosts a special lunch for the entire cast and crew of Kaathal The Core as she completes the shooting of the film and the pictures of them went viral. the actor even mentioned how he enjoyed working with the entire vibrant team.