From Kamaal R Khan claiming that Aamir Khan convinced Naga Chaitanya to get divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome photoshoot going viral, many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her films. But, don't worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry. Below is the list of trending South news of the day….

Laal Singh Chaddha: KRK reveals Naga Chaitanya is regretting being a part of Aamir Khan's film; blames the superstar for Chay's split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Nowadays, entertainment news is incomplete without mentioning Laal Singh Chaddha. It is one of the biggest films to release this year. But, recently, KRK in his tweets stated that , who has a cameo in the film, is regretting his decision to do the film. He also tweeted that Aamir convinced Chay to take divorce.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/laal-singh-chaddha-krk-reveals-naga-chaitanya-is-regretting-being-a-part-of-aamir-khans-film-blames-the-superstar-for-chays-split-with-samantha-ruth-prabhu-entertainment-news-2138766/

Project K: OPENS Up about working with ; reveals how he treated her on the sets

Disha Patani will be seen in Prabhas starrer Project K, and the actress is all praises for the South star. The Ek Villain Returns actress stated that Prabhas is a sweetheart and revealed how he treated her on the sets.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/project-k-disha-patani-opens-up-about-working-with-prabhas-reveals-how-he-treated-her-on-the-sets-entertainment-news-2139025/

, Prabhas and other top Tollywood heroes SLAMMED by Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary for 'fake collections and high remunerations'

Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and many other Tollywood actors are in the news today for the wrong reason. Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Mutyala Ramesh has slammed them for giving fake collections and high remunerations.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/mahesh-babu-prabhas-and-other-top-tollywood-heroes-slammed-by-telugu-film-chamber-of-commerce-secretary-for-fake-collections-and-high-remunerations-latest-telugu-film-news-2138879/

Pushpa: After , Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome pictures go VIRAL; fans can't stop gushing about her hot avatar [View Pics]

A couple of days ago, Allu Arjun shared a monochrome picture on Instagram which had gone viral. Now, his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna has taken over the internet with her monochrome photoshoot.

Check out the pictures here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/pushpa-after-allu-arjun-rashmika-mandannas-monochrome-pictures-go-viral-fans-cant-stop-gushing-about-her-hot-avatar-view-pics-entertainment-news-2138984/

Ra Ra Rakkamma teaser: Kichcha Sudeepa and ’s dance moves impress fans

Vikrant Rona is all set to release on 29th July 2022, and today, the makers unveiled the teaser of the track Ra Ra Rakkamma. The song features Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez, and fans are impressed with their dance moves.