From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger impressing CBFC members to Sita Ramam and Bimbisara getting thumbs up from critics and audiences to Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her Mollywood debut; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Liger First Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda's performance, Ananya Panday's love track leaves Censor Board in awe

Liger First Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda's performance, Ananya Panday's love track leaves Censor Board in awe

Liger starring and is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2022, and recently its censor screening took place and it has impressed CBFC members.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/reviews/liger-first-movie-review-out-vijay-deverakondas-performance-ananya-pandays-love-track-leaves-censor-board-in-awe-entertainment-news-tollywood-movies-update-2148222/ Also Read - Liger: Mystery behind Vijay Deverakonda wearing Rs 200 chappals at all the promotions SOLVED

NTR 30: roped in for Jr NTR's next? Actress CLARIFIES

There were reports that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. Now, finally, the Good Luck Jerry actress has given clarification on the same.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/ntr-30-janhvi-kapoor-roped-in-for-jr-ntrs-next-actress-clarifies-entertainment-news-tamil-telugu-kannada-movies-2148389/ Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship truth is out; check shocking details

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make Malayalam debut with in King of Kotha [Report]

has starred in Tamil and Telugu movies, but it looks like the actress will be soon making her Mollywood debut. Reportedly, Samantha will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/samantha-ruth-prabhu-to-make-malayalam-debut-with-dulquer-salmaan-in-king-of-kotha-report-2148538/

has immense respect for ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu; this is what he has to say about the constant news of their divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways last year. While Samantha spoke about her divorce in Koffee With Karan 7, recently in an interview, Chay also opened up about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/naga-chaitanya-has-immense-respect-for-ex-wife-samantha-ruth-prabhu-this-is-what-he-has-to-say-about-the-constant-news-of-their-divorce-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-entertainment-news-2148566/

gets emotional after watching her film Sita Ramam

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam has hit the big screens today. Today, the team saw the film with fans in theatres, and they got emotional, especially Mrunal who hugged the director and started crying. Check out the video below…