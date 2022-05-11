It's time to take a look at the big news from the South film industry. Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu created quite a stir yesterday with his comment on Bollywood films. He had stated that he does not want to 'waste time' by doing Bollywood films. Today, the actor has sent out his clarification. Further, Thalapathy Vijay's look from his next film allegedly got leaked online due to a screenshot of a video chat. For more details information, scroll on. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh is proud of wifey Deepika Padukone as she becomes the jury at film festival; wonders 'Mera number kab aayega'

Mahesh Babu's clarification

Mahesh Babu's comment, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time," had left many shocked. Today, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star gave out a clarification. Taking to the media, the actor shared that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He mentioned being comfortable doing films where he has been working. Mahesh Babu also said that he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple to host a lavish party post marriage at Tirumala Tirupati temple [Deets Inside]

Thalapathy Vijay's look leaked?

Beast actor Thalapthy Vijay is gearing up for his next film. Reportedly, his look from Thalapathy 66 went viral on social media. A screenshot from a video chat of the actor with his fan has supposedly revealed his look. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide Box Office: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's film gets superb opening; view figures from top markets

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding details

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to throw a lavish bash post their wedding for friends and family. While the wedding would be an intimate affair, the lavish bash will see many biggies. and Vijay Sethupati are said to be on the invitee list.

's wife recovers from Coronavirus

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her social media account to share that she tested positive for Coronavirus a week ago and she has totally recovered. She wrote, "Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll ??- along with Rest breaks. ( learning to listen to my body )." She shared that she is scared of the aftermath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

to collaborate with

On Sai Pallavi's birthday, her next film with Kamal Haasan has been announced. Sivakarthiekyan welcomed her on board and wrote, "Welcome @Sai_Pallavi92. Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward. "

Welcome @Sai_Pallavi92 ?

Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward ?? https://t.co/w5aIV7Wk7U — (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 10, 2022

