Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu clarifies his Bollywood jibe, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding date and more

South actors Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Sai Pallavi and many other turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Mahesh Babu clarified on his Bollywood comment while Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding grabbed attention.