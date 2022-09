From Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans having a dirty Twitter war to rumours of Oo Antava music composer DSP getting secretly married to actress Pujita Ponnada; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It’s the first day of the week, Monday, and in your busy work schedule, you might have some important updates about your favourite stars and their movies. But, don’t worry, as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu fans get into dirty war; trend hashtags like NationalTrollMaterial Vijay and BoycottGayMaheshbabu

Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu fans get into dirty war; trend hashtags like NationalTrollMaterial Vijay and BoycottGayMaheshbabu

Fan wars are nothing new on social media. However, and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are having a dirty Twitter war. While Mahesh Babu fans are trolling Vijay, even the Master actor’s fans are saying a lot of nasty things about the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/thalapathy-vijay-and-mahesh-babus-fans-get-into-a-dirty-social-media-war-trend-hashtags-like-nationaltrollmaterial-vijay-and-boycottgaymaheshbabu-south-entertainment-news-2177465/ Also Read - Trending South News Today: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha's Bollywood debut, Vijay Deverakonda to lie low after Liger failure and more

Oo Antava composer secretly ties the knot with Pujita Ponnada? Rangasthalam actress breaks silence

There were reports that Oo Antava composer Devi Sri Prasad has secretly got married to actress Pujita Ponnada. But, finally, the actress has opened up about the rumours.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/oo-antava-composer-devi-sri-prasad-secretly-ties-the-knot-with-pujita-ponnada-rangasthalam-actress-breaks-silence-2177491/ Also Read - Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa re-release breaks Mahesh Babu's Pokiri record; fans plan a special gesture for Power Star's birthday

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay, to come together on screen for the first time for Asuran director ? Here's what we know

Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan in a film together? Well, it will surely create a storm at the box office. Reportedly, Asuran director Vetrimaaran might get the two stars together on the big screen.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/thalapathy-vijay-kamal-haasan-to-come-together-on-screen-for-the-first-time-for-asuran-director-vetrimaaran-heres-what-we-know-latest-tamil-film-news-2176554/

Sharwanand and Raashi Khanna’s new movie launched

Sharwanand and Raashi Khanna will be seen together in a Telugu film, and the movie was launched today with a puja ceremony. Tentatively titled #Sharwanand33, the movie will start rolling in October this year.

Mahesh Babu launches the trailer of ’s Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

The trailer of Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali was launched today by none other than Mahesh Babu. The trailer has been getting a good response.