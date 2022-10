South Indian stars are ruling the film industry, aren't they? Films like RRR, KGF 2 and many more have achieved massive success and now fans across the nation are interested to watch new and new films. So naturally, the stars are super popular. Here's looking at all the updates of the South films today. Among the biggest newsmakers of the day, it is the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu. His new look has left everyone surprised. Further, an update about Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 also got fans excited. So here are all the top updates. Also Read - Pushpa 2 release date: Allu Arjun gives BIG UPDATE on his much-awaited sequel

's new look goes viral

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a new picture of Mahesh Babu revealing his new look. With messy hair and swag, Mahesh Babu left everyone swooning hard. As the picture went viral, many of Mahesh Babu's fans wondered if the new look is for his untitled film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Pushpa 2, Kantara set to be next KGF 2 and more

Pushpa 2 update

, at CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022, gave a crucial update over the release of his Pushpa 2. Everyone is eageryly waiting to know when the film will release. So the actor revealed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres next year. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for a sizzling item number and Allu Arjun's second love interest? Here's what we know

rejected ?

Reports are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt was the first choice to play the female lead in ' movie Saaho. However, she rejected the offer as she did not want to do 'meaningless' role. Netizens trolled her and asked why did she do RRR and .

talks about her nose job

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Shruti Haasan accepted that she underwent a nose job and she does not need to justify to anyone. She said, " I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I?"

celebrates birthday with

South diva Pooja Hegde who is going to be seen in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan celebrated her birthday on sets. She cut the cake with Salman Khan standing next to him.

Watch Pooja Hegde's video below:

A pleasant surprise for Pooja Hegde, celebrates her birthday on set today with the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan- Salman Khan,

Venkatesh Daggubati and Jassie Gill!

.#HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/0F6nuuBTr5 — SpeedTollywood (@SpeedTollywood) October 13, 2022

