Aamir Khan, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Aamir Khan promotes RRR in Delhi, Telugu actress Gayathri passes away in car accident, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives free hugs and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - RRR: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan keep it casual while Alia Bhatt charms in a beautiful saree as they promote the film in Delhi – view pics
Aamir Khan promotes RRR in Delhi
Aamir Khan promoted RRR in Delhi today. He even shook a leg with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt was also there. RRR is scheduled to release on March 25. Also Read - Before The Kashmir Files, check out movies starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more that received government support
Telugu actress Gayathri passes away in car accident
Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze was returning home with a friend on Friday after playing Holi. She was just 26. The accident took place at Hyderabad's Gachibowli area.
Nani unveils new poster of Dasara
Nani took to Twitter to unveil a new poster of Dasara. He wrote, “Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL.” The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shines in Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny
Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara was seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny. It marks her first on-screen appearance. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives free hugs
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a pic in which she is seen hugging a tree. "Free hugs," read her caption.