Aamir Khan promotes RRR in Delhi

Aamir Khan promoted RRR in Delhi today. He even shook a leg with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt was also there. RRR is scheduled to release on March 25. Also Read - Before The Kashmir Files, check out movies starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more that received government support

Telugu actress Gayathri passes away in car accident

Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze was returning home with a friend on Friday after playing Holi. She was just 26. The accident took place at Hyderabad's Gachibowli area.

Nani unveils new poster of Dasara

Nani took to Twitter to unveil a new poster of Dasara. He wrote, “Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL.” The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

’s daughter Sitara shines in Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny



Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara was seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny. It marks her first on-screen appearance. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film stars , and Subbaraju.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives free hugs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a pic in which she is seen hugging a tree. "Free hugs," read her caption.