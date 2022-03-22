, , , SS Rajamouli, , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Salman Khan threatened to leave Chiranjeevi's Godfather, RRR maker SS Rajamouli says shooting Ram Charan's intro was scary, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maa Manithan gets a release date and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Prabhas' Adipurush to Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan: Check the Top 5 most-awaited Tamil and Telugu film releases

Salman Khan threatens to leave Chiranjeevi's Godfather

Salman Khan recently joined Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad for shooting 's Godfather. The actor has threatened to walk out from the film.

RRR maker SS Rajamouli says shooting Ram Charan's intro was scary

RRR is all set to release in theatres on March 25. SS Rajamouli, along with NTR and Ram Charan were at Howrah Bridge for the film’s promotions on Wednesday. The filmmaker revealed, "Ram Charan's intro was one of the scariest shots in 'RRR'. It has people as many as 1,000 marching towards Ram Charan, ready to attack him. That shot was so high-voltage, just to imagine. He went on to add, "That adrenaline rush when 1,000 people gang up against one guy, is emoted with such a great effort. I was scared during the shot, as Ram Charan wasn't visible in the dust and among 1,000 people. But, thank goodness, he completed the shot unscathed. Also Read - Did you know Salman Khan once suffered from 'suicide diease'? Check heartbreaking deets

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maa Manithan gets a release date

Directed by , Maa Manithan stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead. The film is all set to release on May 6.

Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer Beast to clash with Yash's KGF 2 and ’s Jersey

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast announced its release date. The film will be releasing on April 14, 2022. It is all set to clash with Yash's KGF 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

Radhe Shyam actor calls a game changer

Baahubali remains to be one of the most loved films in the history of Indian cinema. Prabhas has now called it a game changer. Talking to IANS, he said,” It was super exciting for me. Anywhere I come (people recognise me)... All this happened because of 'Baahubali'. So, everything in my life is 'Baahubali' even if I get lucky and bigger but it's all that film."

