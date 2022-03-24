, , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Pooja Hegde opens up on ‘tiff’ with Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, John Abraham on Attack and RRR’s box office tussle, Simbu's car runs over a homeless man and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Before Oscars 2022, check out AR Rahman, Gulzar, Satyajit Ray and more Indians who have been Academy Award Winners

Pooja Hegde opens up on ‘tiff’ with Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Pooja Hegde has opened up on the alleged tiff with Radhe Shyam star Prabhas and the controversy with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress is trying to stay away from all things negative.

Read the full story here: Pooja Hegde opens up on ‘tiff’ with Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's 'LOOK' leaked from the sets of film with Zoya Akhtar - view pics

John Abraham on Attack and RRR’s box office tussle

John Abraham will be seen in Attack which releases on April 1 while Jr. NTR and starrer RRR is scheduled to release tomorrow on March 25. Both the films are being distributed by .

Read the full story here: John Abraham on Attack and RRR’s box office tussle Also Read - Oscars 2022 Winners PREDICTIONS: The Power of the Dog, CODA, Will Smith and more – check out who'll shine at the Academy Awards

Simbu's car runs over a homeless man

According to reports, a car registered under Tamil actor aka Simbu ran over a homeless man on Wednesday night. He was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Read the full story here: Simbu's car runs over a homeless man

RRR’s first review calls it an emotional affair

RRR’s first review is out. According to it, the film has a really emotional second half.

Read the full story here: RRR’s first review calls it an emotional affair

Alia Bhatt shoots for but fans scream RRR’s name

Alia Bhatt and are shooting for Brahmastra. In a leaked video which has gone viral on social media, fans are seen screaming RRR after they spot Alia.

Read the full story here: Alia Bhatt shoots for Brahmastra but fans scream RRR’s name