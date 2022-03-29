SS Rajamouli, , , , , Yash and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon, Karan Johar calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli as the biggest Indian filmmaker and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt opens up on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt and more

The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR

Despite facing tough competition from RRR, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files continues to do well. The film has been in the news ever since it released.

Read the full story here: The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Kashmir Files digital release, Radhe Shyam digital release, Payal Rohatgi's 'black magic' confession and more

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will soon be out in OTT. It has released in theatres on March 11.

Read the full story here: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar goes on a drive with a mystery person; enjoys Hrithik Roshan’s song Na Tum Jaano Na Hum – view pics

Karan Johar calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli as the biggest Indian filmmaker

Speaking at ABP News’ Ideas of India, Karan Johar called RRR maker SS Rajamouli as the biggest Indian filmmaker. He said that he is gigantic, just as his films.

Read the full story here: Karan Johar calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli as the biggest Indian filmmaker

Yash speaks about KGF 2 vs Beast clash

Yash starrer KGF 2 is all set to clash with Vijay's Beast at the box office. Yash has now spoken about it.

Read the full story here: Yash speaks about KGF 2 vs Beast clash

Pushpa director writes poem for SS Rajamouli

Pushpa director Sukumar has written a poem for RRR maker SS Rajamouli. Both filmmakers share a cordial relationship with each other.

Read the full story here: Pushpa director Sukumar writes poem for SS Rajamouli