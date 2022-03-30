, , Vijay Devarakonda, , Jr NTR and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Will Smith slapping , Liger actor opens up on being ‘under pressure’ for his Hindi debut, Vijay Deverakonda's next with titled Jana Gana Mana and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh compares Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Pratik Sehajpal to dogs – watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. The actress shared a post on social media.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda opens up on being ‘under pressure’ for his Hindi debut

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for Liger. The film is all set to release on August 25, 2022. The movie also stars in the lead role. The actor spoke about being ‘under pressure’ for his Hindi debut.

Read the full story here: Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda opens up on being 'under pressure' for his Hindi debut

Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will be teaming up together again after Liger. The film is called Jana Gana Mana.

Read the full story here: Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana

Vamshi Paidipally on working with Vijay Deverakonda and Thalapathy Vijay

Vamshi Paidipally has opened up on working with Vijay Deverakonda in Jana Gana Mana and Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66. He will be co-producing Jana Gana Mana and directing Thalapathy66.

Read the full story here: Vamshi Paidipally on working with Vijay Deverakonda and Thalapathy Vijay

RRR collects Rs 18 crore on first Monday

According to reports, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has collected Rs 18 crore on its first Monday. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Read the full story here: RRR collects Rs 18 crore on first