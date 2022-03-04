, Yash, SS Rajamouli, , , , Chiyaan Vikram and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer compares her to Virat Kohli, Yash’s KGF 2 trailer to drop on THIS date, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas was supposed to get married after and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Confirmed: KGF 2 trailer starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to release on THIS date

Yash’s KGF 2 trailer to drop on THIS date

Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also stars , , and Malavika Avinash in important roles. The trailer of the film is all set to release on March 27 at 6.40 pm.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer compares her to Virat Kohli

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses we have. Her trainer has compared her with Virat Kohli. Read on to know why.

Did you know Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas was supposed to get married after Baahubali?

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. During a recent event, he revealed that he was supposed to get married after finishing Baahubali.

Ponniyin Selvan Part-1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram look impressive

's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The first look of its actors was released today. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022.

Prabhas to reunite with SS Rajamouli?

Are Baahubali pair Prabhas and SS Rajamouli planning to reunite? Prabhas recentky revealed that there were plans some time ago for another collaboration with Rajamouli.

