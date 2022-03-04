, , , , , , Kiccha Sudeep and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian singer to perform at the Grammys Global Spin; second Asian artiste after B.I aka Kim Hanbin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her ‘low confidence phase’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to wish her friend Nandini on her birthday. In the post she mentioned about how Nandini was there for her during her low phase.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her 'low confidence phase'

Prabhas talks about filming intimate scenes with Pooja Hegde

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prabhas spoke about shooting intimate scenes with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. He revealed that he gets uncomfortable.

Prabhas talks about filming intimate scenes with Pooja Hegde

Shruti Haasan opens up about her pan-India film with Prabhas

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shruti Haasan opened up about her pan-India film with Prabhas. The film is to be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Shruti Haasan opens up about her pan-India film with Prabhas

Gautham Krishna appreciates Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Gautham Krishna is all set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie Aakasa Veedhullo. In an interview with IANS, he has said that when it comes to acting, he admires Ranbir Kapoor a lot because more than dialogues, he emotes through eyes.

Kiccha Sudeep unveils 's first look from HANU-MAN

Kiccha Sudeep launched the first look poster featuring actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Telugu's upcoming movie 'HANU-MAN'. Directed by Prasanth Varma, it also stars Teja Sajja in the lead role.

(With inputs from IANS)