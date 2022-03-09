, , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Prabhas in Salaar, Bhavana, Good news for RRR, Radhe Shyam, Prabhas considers Radhe Shyam risky, Malayalam actress Bhavana speaks about the 2017 sexual assault case, Anushka Shetty wants women to be the best and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas REVEALS Prithviraj Sukumaran is a part of Prashanth Neel directorial; fans can’t keep calm – see Twitter reactions

Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Prabhas in Salaar

Salaar fans have another reason to cheer as Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the cast of the film. Prabhas spilled the beans while promoting his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

Good news for RRR, Radhe Shyam

A new governmental directive for ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh will benefit Radhe Shyam and RRR. The films are scheduled to release in theatres soon.

Prabhas considers Radhe Shyam risky

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is all set to release on March 11, 2022 in theatres. Prabhas finds the film to be risky as he wonders how will the Hindi audience react to his lover boy avatar.

Malayalam actress Bhavana speaks about the 2017 sexual assault case

In an interview to Barkha Dutt, Malayalam actress Bhavana opened up about the 2017 sexual assault case. She said that it was tough when people refused to believe her.

Anushka Shetty wants women to be the best

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Anushka Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, "Each one of us are unique. Let's be the best of ourselves -- professionally, physical, mentally, emotionally, soulfully. Stop running behind what's outside...Life is fragile and cherish and grow the person you are within."