From Marvel directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson praising SS Rajamouli's RRR to Allu Arjun revealing how his iconic walk in Pushpa was created; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It's Sunday, so you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don't worry as we are here with a round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day…

Pushpa: Allu Arjun makes BIG revelation about how his now-famous walking style in the film was born [Read Deets]

We can surely not forget the iconic walk that Allu Arjun had in Pushpa: The Rise. It had become a rage after the song Srivalli was released. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed how the idea of his walk was born.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-allu-arjun-makes-big-revelation-about-how-his-now-famous-walking-style-in-the-film-was-born-read-deets-entertainment-news-2130578/

Suriya heaps praise on Vikram costar Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju, both actors' fan clubs have a meltdown; is another reunion on the cards? [View Tweets]

Suriya and Fahadh Faasil were seen together in Vikram. Recently, Suriya praised the trailer of Fahadh’s next film Malayankunju, and fan clubs of both the actors are wondering whether another reunion is on the cards.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/suriya-heaps-praise-on-vikram-costar-fahadh-faasils-malayankunju-both-actors-fan-clubs-have-a-meltdown-is-another-reunion-on-the-cards-view-tweets-latest-south-film-news-and-gossip-2130601/

Marvel directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson praise SS Rajamouli’s RRR

RRR did wonders at the box office, and now, it’s getting a fantastic response on OTT as well. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn recently praised RRR. Derrickson tweeted, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.” A Twitter user tagged Gunn and told that he should also watch it, so the filmmaker replied, “I did. Totally dug it.”

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

Ryan Gosling is all praises for The Gray Man co-star Dhanush

Dhanush has made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. The film was released in limited theatres on 15th July and will get an OTT release on Netflix on 22nd July 2022. Recently, while talking to NDTV, Ryan Gosling was all praises for Dhanush. He said, “Dhanush is incredible. I mean, he's just, I just loved working with him.” The Hollywood star also stated that he can’t wait to work with Dhanush again.

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You’s runtime details out

We have mostly seen that South films have a long runtime, nearly of three hours. But, Naga Chaitanya’s next film Thank You seems to be an exception. According to a report in Telugu360, the runtime of the film is 2 hours 9 minutes which is quite less if we compare it with other South movies. Thank You, which also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role, is slated to release on 22nd July 2022.