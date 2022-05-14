, Shahana,Yash, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Mahesh Babu charged this amount for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Malayalam model-actress Shahana found dead in her bathroom and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli trolled for her gym outfit; ‘Her idol must be Malaika Arora,’ say netizens [Watch Video]

Mahesh Babu charged this amount for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu recently said that Bollywood cannot afford him. According to reports, he charges Rs 35 to Rs 50 crore per film.

Malayalam model-actress Shahana found dead in her bathroom

According to reports, Malayalam model and actress Shahana was found dead on Thursday. It was her birthday. Her husband Sajjad has been taken into custody.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata collects USD 1.2 million plus gross on day 1 in US

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in the US on May 11, 2022. According to reports, it has made USD 1.2 million plus gross on day 1. This includes Americas and Canada.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting in Kashmir along with . Posting a picture from her workout session, she wrote

“Early mornings with the A team, Aman Karani, Junaid Shaikh. Wherever I go…No escaping these crazies.”

KGF 2 actor Yash reaches Mysuru to attend friend's wedding

KGF 2 actor Yash attended a childhood friend’s wedding in Mysuru. Her wife was also present.