Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan; Vijay Devarakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu to kiss in Khushi and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan

In a conversation with Film Companion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about Ponniyin Selvan and called it Mani Ratnam’s dream project.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about Ponniyin Selvan and called it Mani Ratnam's dream project.

Vijay Devarakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu to kiss in Khushi

According to reports, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will have a kissing scene in Khushi. It's still not confirmed though.

Malavika Mohanan slams troll questioning her acting skills

Malavika Mohanan had an AMA session on Twitter recently. A troll commented that she didn’t know how to act and people only followed her on social media for her pics. She replied in a sassy way.

Read the full story here: Malavika Mohanan slams troll questioning her acting skills

Rashmika Mandanna shares cute pic with family

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a cute pic with her father Madan Mandanna, and mother Suman Mandanna. Her caption read, ''The Mandanna family..Love saying that.. This is us and you guys bring this smile on our faces… We love you.''

Yash’s KGF 3 to not go on floors in 2022

Yash starrer KGF 3 won’t go on floors in 2022. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, producer Vijay Kiragandur revealed this information.