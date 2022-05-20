Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. Jr NTR shares first look of NTR31 on his birthday, Rashmika Mandanna's hot workout selfie and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar on Hindi vs South row: ‘Britishers divided us and we never learnt’

Jr NTR shares first look of NTR31 on his birthday

Jr NTR gave a pleasant surprise to his fans on his birthday as he shared the first look of NTR31. The film is being directed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel.

Rashmika Mandanna's hot workout selfie

Rashmika Mandanna shared an uber hot workout selfie. She wrote, "Ahhhh...my kinda satisfying workout!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows her love for Kashmir

Yash opens up on his journey from a bus driver’s son to a confident actor

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Kashmir currently shooting for romantic Khushi along with . Sharing some beautiful pics, she wrote, "Kashmir...I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you."

In an online interview, Yash opened up on the importance of believing in oneself and having self-confidence. He added that one should not be scared by the meaningless opinions shared by others.

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde lost all her belongings before red carpet debut

Pooja Hegde revealed that she lost all her outfits, hair products, makeup right before her red carpet debut. "We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn’t cry about it because we didn’t have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, ‘okay fine. Let’s get into the car. Let’s do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit,'" Pooja told Film Companion.