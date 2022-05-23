Yash, Adivi Sesh, Rashmika Mandanna, , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. KGF 2 makers plan two more pan-India films, Adivi Sesh’s Major a step ahead of Prithviraj and Vikram and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook reveals why he was laughing after his jacket’s buttons gave up during Seoul concert

Adivi Sesh’s Major a step ahead of Prithviraj and Vikram

Adivi Sesh starrer Major, starrer Prithviraj and starrer Vikram are all set for a clash on June 3, 2022. Now, the makers of Major have come up with a new strategy to release their film.

KGF 2 makers plan two more pan-India film

Yash starrer KGF 2 was a huge hit. Now the makers of the fllm are planning two more pan-India films.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured on the sets of Kushi?

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently shooting for the film in Kashmir. According to some reports, they have been injured.

Rashmika Mandanna on working with , , Thalapathy Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna is slowly but surely becoming a pan-India actress. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay in her upcoming films.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fans angry with Adipurush makers

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films. Now, fans of the film seem to be upset with the makers.

