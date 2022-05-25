Trending South News Today: Kushi director on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s 'injury', Yash’s KGF 3 release update and more

Kushi director on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'injury', Yash's KGF 3 release update and more and other such stories are a part of our trending South news.