, , , Krishna, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Prabhas' Salaar; Mahesh Babu shares emotional note on father Krishna's 79th birthday and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Mika Singh, Salman Khan and more celebs who are under threat after Punjabi singer's murder

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Prabhas' Salaar?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Prabhas’ Salaar are two most-awaited films. According to some reports, they are headed for a clash.

Read the full story here: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Prabhas' Salaar? Also Read - Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and more TV actresses who played mothers at a very young age

Mahesh Babu shares emotional note on father Krishna's 79th birthday

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share an emotional note on his father Krishna's 79th birthday.

Read the full story here: Mahesh Babu shares emotional note on father Krishna's 79th birthday Also Read - Don star Sivakarthikeyan’s SK20 release date out; sets up BIG CLASH at the box office with Karthi's Viruman

to star in Jr NTR’s next?

There were some rumorus stating that Sonali Bendre will be seen in Jr NTR’s next. The film will be directed by .

Read the full story here: Sonali Bendre to star in Jr NTR’s next?

Sathyaraj aka Katappa opens up on how changed his life

Sathyaraj aka Katappa is now one of the most famous actors in India. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about how Baahubali changed his life and be became super-popular. He said, “For me, life can be divided into life before and after Baahubali. Before this film, people only knew me in the south, or wherever Tamilians lived in the world. After this character happened, everybody knows me.”

’s old pic goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s old pic, which she had shared in August, is now going viral. In the pic, she was seen in one slipper.