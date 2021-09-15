It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From 's reply to 's tweet leaving fans heartbroken to making some changes in Ponniyin Selvan shoot, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam makes sudden change in shoot schedule of the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan starrer

The filmmaker has called Ponniyin Selvan his most ambitious project till date and he is planning a big update for his magnum opus. Also Read - 10 films where Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice and later replaced by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others

It’s Official! to play the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita

The Incarnation Sita will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. A few days ago, it was reported that Kangana had been approached by writer VIjayendra Prasad to play Sita in a film. The reports have turned out to be correct.

Naga Chaitanya REACTS to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet praising the team of Love Story; leaves ChaySam fans heartbroken

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's fans are constantly worrying about their favourite duo amidst all the speculative news. And adding to ChaySam fans' woes is their recent social media interaction.

Jersey: Nani’s comment on playing his role from the original will make the actor very happy

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey. Nani said that Gowtam showed him a few pictures and they looked very promising.

Naga Chaitanya to not promote Love Story amid divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Speculations are at an all-time high regarding the divorce of one of the most favourite celeb couples - Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

