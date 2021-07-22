Trending South News Today: Nandamuri Balakrishna trolled for his comments on AR Rahman and Bharat Ratna, Pa.Ranjith talks about his research on Sarpatta Parambarai and more

From Nandamuri Balakrishna saying he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and Bharat Ratna is equals to his father NTR's toenail to Pa.Ranjith talking about his research for his upcoming Sarpatta Parambarai, here's a look at the top trending south news today.