Trending South News Today: Nandamuri Balakrishna trolled for his comments on AR Rahman and Bharat Ratna, Pa.Ranjith talks about his research on Sarpatta Parambarai and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From saying he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and Bharat Ratna is equals to his father NTR's toenail to Pa.Ranjith talking about his research for his upcoming Sarpatta Parambarai, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Thala Ajith's wife Shalini to make a comeback after 20 years with THIS mega-budget period drama? Here's what we know

Though after her marriage with , the actress stayed from acting and concentrated on her family life. But the latest reports suggest that she is all set to make a comeback after 20 years with yet another project, which is Ponniyin Selvan, where she will have a small yet effective role. Also Read - Super Deluxe, Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and more: 10 extraordinary Kollywood films which you can binge watch on OTT platforms

RRR: THIS massy composer comes on board for the promotional song of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and ? Find out

While the making video of the film released by makers titled 'Roar of RRR' took the social media by storm, the shooting of the magnum opus is in its last leg as the cast and crew are shooting the promotional song in Hyderabad. Now, this track is expected to be one of the highlights as it is reportedly composed by popular Kollywood composer , who will also perform this song.

Fans trend 'Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna' after the Telugu star says he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and claims Bharat Ratna is equal to his father NTR's toenail

In the interview, Nandamuri Balakrishna has said that he doesn't know who Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is, and adds that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, is equal to the "toenail" of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao.

Sarpatta Parambarai director Pa.Ranjith opens up on research for the film

Tamil filmmaker Pa.Ranjith, who is known for delivering larger-than-life entertainers, recently released his new film Sarpatta Parambarai digitally. The film starring Arya narrates the tale of a clash between two clans against the backdrop of boxing. The filmmaker says research didn't take much time, but the writing was challenging.

Actor Siddharth talks about his experience of working in Navarasa

Filmmaker Rathindran R. Prasad has directed Inmai (emotion: fear) in Navarasa. The upcoming OTT anthology that has nine stories based on the nine 'rasa' or human emotions. The film has actor Siddharth in the central role.