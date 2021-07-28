Trending South News Today: Navarasa trailer promises a gut-wrenching Netflix anthology, KGF 2 makers plan a huge surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From the trailer release of Netflix anthology Navarasa to the makers of KGF 2 planning a huge surprise on 's birthday, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - KGF 2 BEATS RRR to become the most highly anticipated film of the year

and resume shooting for their next film in Hyderabad – deets inside

The shooting of the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer film, which is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra, had stopped due to the lockdown in Telangana. Also Read - BREAKING! KGF 2 distributor Ritesh Sidhwani drops a MAJOR SCOOP on the release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

Navarasa trailer: , , , Parvathy and others promise to take us through every gut-wrenching emotion in this Netflix anthology

Nine directors, Arvind Swami, , Gautham Vasudev Menon, , Karthick Naren, , Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai, come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa of Navarasa to life

KGF Chapter 2: Makers planning a HUGE treat for fans on Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's birthday? Here's what we know

Sanjay Dutt's birthday is just two days away and it seems the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are planning a huge surprise for his fans. Sanju Baba plays the antagonist Adheera in this film.

Have Amy Jackson-George Panayiotou parted ways? Actress deletes his pictures from her social media

Amy Jackson deletes a number of pics with fiance British tycoon George Panayiotou leaving fans wondering if all's well in her paradise

Thalapathy Vijay-Rolls Royce tax row: Madras High Court waives off fine; orders actor to pay remaining 80% of the tax

The issue started after a single bench of the Madras High court passed an order on July 13 imposing Rs 1 lakh cost as fine on Vijay for having failed in paying the entry tax.

