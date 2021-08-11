Trending South News Today: Nayanthara confirms engagement, Kiara Advani becomes Tollywood's second-highest paid actress, Rashmika Mandanna's scariest thing about Bollywood and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Nayanthara confirming her engagement with Vignesh Shivan to becoming the second-highest paid actress in Tollywood to Rashmika Mandanna revealing the scariest thing about Bollywood, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at private screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah – watch video

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna EXPOSES Bollywood; reveals the scariest thing about the Hindi film industry

Rashmika Mandanna had a little chat with a portal recently wherein she opened up about the scariest thing in Bollywood. And guess what her answer was? Well, check it out in the story below: Also Read - #RC15: After Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani becomes the second-highest paid actress for a Telugu film?

#RC15: After , Kiara Advani becomes the second-highest paid actress for a Telugu film?

Tthe latest reports suggest Kiara Advani has been paid a staggering amount of Rs 3.75 crore for filmmaker Shankar's upcoming mega-budget pan-India film, which makes her the second-highest paid actress for a Telugu film after Alia Bhatt (RRR).

Nayanthara confirms her engagement with director and long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan – deets inside

In the latest promo shared by Vijay TV, the host can be seen asking Nayanthara about the golden ring she was wearing in her ring finger. She openly confessed that it's her engagement ring.

suffers fracture, rushes to Hyderabad for surgery

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he sustained a tiny fracture after he suffered a fall and was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. The actor took to Twitter to disclose that he is undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about and asked them to keep him in their prayers.

Vishwak Sen releases theatrical trailer of ' '

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film Paagal on Tuesday. The trailer begins on interesting note with Vishwak Sen introducing himself as Prem and discloses he loved a total of 1,600 girls. Vishwak Sen is seen proposing his love to different girls and he infuriates his best friends too.

Malayalam drama '#Home' to have global digital release

Actors Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu's upcoming Malayalam film '#Home' will release digitally on August 19. The film, which is directed and written by Rojin Thomas is a light-hearted, thought-provoking drama. The film will release under the banner of Friday Film House, and is produced by Vijay Babu.