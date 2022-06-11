Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan slammed for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam; Pranitha Subhash delivers baby girl and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan face flak for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam; Temple authorities clarify

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan slammed for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan were seen at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday, a day after their wedding. However, they were criticised for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan slammed for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Pranitha Subhash delivers baby girl

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju are now parents to a baby girl. She took to Instagram to share some pics from the hospital post her delivery.

Pranitha Subhash delivers baby girl

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK107 leaves fans excited

The first teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK107 was dropped by the makers today. It also stars .

Read the full story here: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK107 leaves fans excited

Vijay Antony starrer Valli Mayil completes first schedule

Actor and music director Vijay Antony’s Valli Mayil first schedule has been completed. The film is apparently set in the eighties.

’s Dejavu to release on July 21

Debut director Arvindh Srinivasan's investigative thriller Dejavu will be releasing on July 21. Arulnithi plays an IPS officer in the film.

