The South industry has grabbed everyone's attention with its upcoming films, larger-than-life characters, and much more. Here is a look at the top news that has made it to this list. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to plan a baby soon, Salaar actor video leaked from the sets of the film, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff calls his favorite actor in South, wraps up Christopher, and more here's what happened in down south. Also Read - Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran and more South Indian actresses who love social media PDA with their husbands and boyfriends

Salaar actor Prabhas's video got leaked from the sets of the film and left his fans excited. KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel has left fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming film and the movie will even feature as the female lead. Recently, a clip of Prabhas from the Salaar sets got leaked on social media. Salaar is slated to hit the big screens on 28th September 2023. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to plan a baby soon? This social media post gives a hint

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to plan a baby soon? Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walked down the aisle in June this year and their stunning pictures from their honeymoon to Spain grabbed a lot of attention. A post of the filmmaker has left fans wondering whether the couple is planning a baby soon. Vignesh posted a picture with a few kids and wrote, "SOME KIDS TIME...PRACTICE FOR THE FUTURE.” Fans are wondering if Nayanthara is already pregnant or if they are planning to be parents soon. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam; Nayanthara in Godfather, Jawan and more South Indian actresses who have interesting line up of films

Tiger Shroff called Allu Arjun his favourite actor in the South. The actor is indeed a true fanboy and recently spilled beans about the same. Tiger recently held an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Instagram and revealed his favorite South star. Tiger replied 'Iconic star Allu Arjun.'

Mammootty wraps up Christopher which is his upcoming film. The veteran actor was last seen in Puzhu which was released on Sony LIV. The actor will play the role of a police officer in Christopher. The popular South actor took to his official social media and revealed that he wrapped up his role in the cop thriller which is directed by .

Prabhas shares a heartwarming video with his late uncle . Adipurush actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a special video with his late uncle Krishnam Raju which was a fan-made edit. Prabhas just added a red heart with folded hands emoticon and left his fans emotional.