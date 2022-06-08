From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding details to starrer Vikram getting two sequels, a lot of movies and web series have made it to the headlines today. It’s mid-week, and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite South star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha OPENS Up on why it is important for women to buy condoms; gives a STRONG message to girls who feel shy [Watch Exclusive Video]

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: , Kamal Haasan and more on guest list, security arrangement, dress code and more details

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married on 9th June 2022. From the guest list to dress code, we are sure everyone is keen to know details about their favourite star’s big day. Below are some interesting deets about their wedding…

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/nayanthara-vignesh-shivan-wedding-rajinikanth-kamal-haasan-and-more-on-guest-list-security-arrangement-dress-code-and-more-details-south-indian-actress-latest-tamil-film-news-2095860/

Vikram: Two sequels of starrer in the works? Here's what we know about Vikram 2 and Vikram 3

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has done fantastic business at the box office. The makers have confirmed that the movie will get a sequel. But, reportedly, the movie will get two sequels.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vikram-two-sequels-of-kamal-haasan-starrer-in-the-works-heres-what-we-know-about-vikram-2-and-vikram-3-latest-tamil-film-news-2095599/

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: won't attend her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star and filmmaker’s marriage – Here’s why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie was directed by Vignesh Shivan and also starred Nayanthara in the lead role. It was expected that Sam will attend the wedding, but reportedly that’s not happening.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/nayanthara-vignesh-shivan-wedding-samantha-ruth-prabhu-wont-attend-her-kaathuvaakula-rendu-kaadhal-co-star-and-filmmakers-marriage-heres-why-entertainment-news-2096243/

Ponniyin Selvan: Teaser of Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer to be launched in a grand way [Deets Inside]

If you are waiting for the teaser of ’s Ponniyin Selvan then here’s an exciting news for you. The teaser of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer will be reportedly launched in August 2022.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/ponniyin-selvan-teaser-of-vikram-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-starrer-to-be-launched-in-a-grand-way-deets-inside-entertainment-news-2096082/

Vikram star Kamal Haasan gifts a Rolex

Suriya did a cameo in Vikram, and he will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan in the sequel to the film. Recently, Haasan met Suriya and gifted him a Rolex watch. Suriya tweeted, “A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan.”