From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures going viral to Prabhas shooting for high-octane action scenes to Yash 19 trending on Twitter, many South celebs and movies have made it to the headlines today. It's the weekend going on and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite stars or his/her movies. But, don't worry as we are here with the roundup of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below are the trending South news of the day…

shoots high-octane action scenes of Salaar and Project K back-to-back; desperate to move on from Radhe Shyam disaster [Exclusive]

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam was a romantic film, and it failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the actor is shooting for Salaar and Project K, and a source told BollywoodLife that the actor shot for high-octane action scenes for both movies.

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam was a romantic film, and it failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the actor is shooting for Salaar and Project K, and a source told BollywoodLife that the actor shot for high-octane action scenes for both movies.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-shoots-high-octane-action-scenes-of-salaar-and-project-k-back-to-back-desperate-to-move-on-from-radhe-shyam-disaster-exclusive-latest-telugu-film-news-2123141/

, , and more; pictures of superstars from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding go VIRAL

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot last month, and today the latter shared a few pictures from their wedding on social media. Their big day was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, and others.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot last month, and today the latter shared a few pictures from their wedding on social media. Their big day was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, and others.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/shah-rukh-khan-rajinikanth-suriya-and-more-pictures-of-superstars-from-nayanthara-vignesh-shivans-wedding-go-viral-entertainment-news-2123829/

Ponniyin Selvan: Here's when Chiyaan Vikram will bounce back into action

Chiyaan Vikram couldn’t attend the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan due to his health. Ahead of the teaser launch, he was admitted to the hospital due to mild chest pain. Now, the actor is all set to bounce back and he will soon be attending a public event.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/ponniyin-selvan-heres-when-chiyaan-vikram-will-bounce-back-into-action-entertainment-news-2123751/

#Yash19 trends as fans eagerly wait for KGF star’s next movie

After KGF 2, Yash has become a pan-India star, and his fans have been eagerly waiting to know which will be the actor’s next film. Today, #Yash19 started trending on Twitter and fans are now soon expecting an announcement.

The Ghost glimpse: ’s sword-fighting impresses fans

Today, the first glimpse of Nagarjuna’s The Ghost was released. In the video, he is seen killing some baddies and showcases some amazing sword fighting. He shared the glimpse and wrote, “So excited to bring you the cutting edge action packed glimpse of the GHOST!https://youtu.be/40sBTm2Qtzc #TheGHOST in theatres Oct 5th #THEKILLINGMACHINE.”