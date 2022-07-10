Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding pics go VIRAL, Prabhas’ high-octane action scenes, Yash 19 trends and more

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding pictures, Prabhas' high-octane scenes for Salaar and Project K, Yash 19 trending on Twitter and more; here are all the trending South news of the day...