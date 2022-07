From Nayanthara’s fans being upset with Karan Johar to Allu Arjun’s monochrome picture taking the internet by storm to ’s bold pictures going viral, many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It’s Sunday, so you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Smriti Irani slammed as the netizens claim she is 'lying' about her daughter Zoish Irani NOT being an owner of restaurant in Goa

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar gets massively trolled for disrespecting Nayanthara on his show; netizens say 'Why does he sound so jealous of Southern film industry?'

In Koffee With Karan 7’s last episode, had come with . During the show, while talking about working in two-heroine films, Samantha took Nayan’s name and said that she is the biggest heroine in the South. So, Karan quickly said, “Not as far as my list (Ormax list).” Now, this has made Nayanthara’s fans quite upset.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/koffee-with-karan-7-karan-johar-gets-massively-trolled-for-disrespecting-nayanthara-on-his-show-netizens-say-why-does-he-sound-so-jealous-of-southern-film-industry-south-news-and-gossip-2136950/

Vishnu Vishal’s bold pictures go VIRAL

After posed nude for a magazine cover, shared a few pictures in which he dared to bare it all. He captioned the pictures, “Well... joining the trend ! ALMOST ! P.S Also when wife @jwalagutta1 turns photographer...” The pictures of the Tamil star have gone VIRAL.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/after-ranveer-singh-went-nude-for-a-photoshoot-vishnu-vishal-shares-his-bold-pictures-heres-a-look-at-south-stars-who-dared-to-bare-it-all-2137068//

Allu Arjun’s monochrome picture takes the internet by storm

Pushpa star recently did a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. He shared a monochrome picture clicked by the photographer, and it has taken the internet by storm. Fans of Allu Arjun can’t stop gushing over how hot he is looking in it.

Yash’s video of feeding a bird wins the hearts of his fans

KGF 2 star Yash is currently on a vacation with his wife . The actor has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from his holiday. Recently, he shared a picture of feeding a bird, and his fans are loving it. Check out the video below…

unveils the first look of Theerppu

Prithviraj Sukumaran has many films lined up and one of them is Theerppu. Today, the actor took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the film, and his fans are quite impressed with it. Check out the poster below…