The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From netizens hailing RRR star as 'Man with Golden Heart' for his special gesture to leaving fans wondering about his cryptic tweet, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama locks new release date; to clash with THIS South biggie

Valimai star flaunts new look in white beard and ear piercing; picture goes VIRAL in no time

Ahead of the release of Valimai, Ajith Kumar's new look is grabbing everyone's attention. Fans are unable to stop raving over his uber cool avatar. Read the full story here. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan starrer averts clash with KGF2; books new RELEASE DATE and thanks Prabhas' Adipurush – here's why

RRR star Ram Charan's special gesture for a fan is winning hearts; netizens call him 'Man with Golden Heart'

Ram Charan has grabbed everyone’s attention because of a special gesture he did for one of his fans. It is said that many fans had gathered to meet Ram and one of the fans had tattooed the actor’s face on his body. The RRR star met the fan and spoke to him. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Read the full story here. Also Read - Valimai star Ajith Kumar flaunts new look in white beard and ear piercing; picture goes VIRAL in no time

Pawan Kalyan posts a cryptic message on Twitter

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has posted a quote, which is being seen as the current situation in the movie industry as well as Andhra Pradesh. Without taking any reference or quoting any instance, Pawan Kalyan tweeted a quote, which has left his fans and followers wondering. He wrote, "One of my favorite quotes: Until the people are in a misapprehension, they will only assume 'bait' to be food -Vakada Srinivasa Rao". It is not known what Pawan Kalyan is referring to, while some of his fans assume that he has tweeted regarding the situation of politics in Andhra Pradesh, while others think he has just tweeted a quote. In contrast, people close to him believe that Pawan Kalyan is upset over megastar and Co approaching Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on ticket pricing issues, while the whole scenario is believed to be "concocted by the AP government, out of ego".

' next film 'Raja Deluxe' to be announced soon

Prabhas has been busy working for quite a long time now. With a handful of offers, the 'Mirchi' actor has another biggie coming his way. All set for an official announcement, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming movie have things planned in an interesting way. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with a funny plot, Prabhas' next project will apparently have a popular Telugu director on board. If the sources are to be trusted, the title for the movie will be 'RajaDeluxe'. The upcoming movie venture will be soon launched formally, and it is expected that the makers will make an exciting announcement regarding the movie on the occasion of Holi, March 18.

's extra efforts to ensure her roles in movies don't get sidelined

Being one of the busiest actresses of the south right now, Pooja Hegde is all set for a couple of big releases ahead. Going back in time, Pooja had stated in one of her older interviews, how she maintains to be in focus, and not get sidelined in movies starring actors whose persona is so much larger than life. On being quizzed about how Pooja strikes a balance to maintain her glam quotient, and also don't become just the decoration in a film, Pooja said that that confidence comes from within.

Here's why 's film is named 'Hey Sinamika!'

Top choreographer Brinda Master, who is making her directorial debut with 'Hey Sinamika', a romantic comedy featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, and in the lead, has now disclosed why she chose to name her first film so. Brinda, who considers filmmaker her guru, had choreographed a song titled 'Aye Sinamika' for his film 'OK Kanmani'. Fortunately, the director says that by a strange stroke of coincidence, the word 'Sinamika' also means 'angry girls' and that fit perfectly with the film's plotline. Without any second thoughts, director Brinda decided that this was going to be her film's title and locked it!

Prestigious OTT project lined up for Ram Charan

'RRR' actor Ram Charan is reportedly being considered for a prestigious project which will be produced by Netflix. Apparently, Netflix is orchestrating an interesting series, which will be made with a huge budget. As soon as possible, the OTT giant intends to talk with Charan about the web series. Telugu star Ram Charan, who is currently one of the most happening actors in India, is likely to accept the offer, as this venture will launch him into the OTT space, as per sources. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Netflix will announce the project once they officially get Ram Charan on board.