Trending South News Today: Nidhhi Agerwal opens up on age-gap with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Siddharth decrypts his tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

Once again, we witnessed all the biggies from south grabbing maximum attention on social media. While opened up on age-gap between her and in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Siddharth opened up about his cryptic tweeted, which took the internet by storm. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Trending South news today: Sri Reddy reacts to the divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor trailer impresses fans and more

Nidhhi Agerwal opens up on age-gap with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Also Read - Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni's chemistry will leave you impatient for the rom-com

Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. While fans are waiting for the fresh chemistry of the lead pair, Nidhhi opened up about the age-gap between her and 'Power Star' and said, “Pawan Kalyan is the youngest hero at heart in Tollywood. My chemistry with him is going to be rocking. We’ve shot some scenes and they’ve come out so well. They’re very naughty, funny, and cute.” Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more: Check out the siblings of these famous South stars

Siddharth decrypts his tweet on

Kollywood star Siddharth recently grabbed the headlines for his recent tweet, which Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans felt that it was targeted to her. In a recent media interaction, the actor cleared out on his tweet and said, “I was talking to Ajay Bhupathi on that day about life lessons. I tweeted about what had happened in my life. We have an issue with dogs at our home, and I tweeted about it. If someone takes it to their heart, how can I be responsible?”

Pawan Kalyan to romance THIS actress in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

The massy look of Pawan Kalyan in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh turned out to be a blockbuster on social media. While the film is soon expected to go on floors, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in as the female lead in the film.

Akhil on Most Eligible Bachelor

's Most Eligible Bachelor will be soon arriving in the cinema halls and while fans are waiting for the film, the lead star shared his thoughts on the film and said, "MEB is like a laughter therapy." The film also features Pooja Hegde in a lead role.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and ’s Konda Polam leaked online

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Konda Polam released yesterday at the box office. While the magnum opus has garnered positive reviews from the audience, the makers have faced a big blow as the film has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other similar piracy based websites in HD formats.

Check out the story here: Konda Polam: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s action-thriller leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram in HD formats