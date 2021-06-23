Trending South News Today: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan but KV Vijayendra Prasad wants Kangana Ranaut to play Sita, Mohanlal announces Marakkar worldwide release date and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From KV Vijayendra Prasad rooting for to play Sita instead of to announcing Marakkar worldwide release date, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping to 'get into Indira Gandhi ji's skin' for Emergency – watch video

Salaar: Here's how is getting ready for ' action thriller

Shruti Haasan, who started the year with the starrer Krack hitting bullseye at the box office, has already thrown herself into work for Prabhas' Salaar. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu a talentless, 'creepy fan' of Kangana Ranaut; DELETES her post later

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, KV Vijayendra Prasad wants Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in the mytho-magnum opus

Earlier it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has demanded a huge fee for the role of Sita. But the script writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad has suggested Thalaivi actress Kangana Ranaut's name for the role Sita.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master co-star Malavika Mohanan's birthday wish for him is taking Internet by storm - watch video

Malavika Mohanan has the best birthday wish for her Master superstar Thalapathy Vijay and her video is breaking the Internet

Thalapathy Vijay screamed ‘ ’ when he saw Tiger Shroff’s action sequences in THIS film, reveals Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan said that she saw the Sarkar actor hooting during Tiger Shroff's sequences. Read on to find out which film was this.

Marakkar: Superstar Mohanlal's magnum opus eyes a worldwide release on Onam 2021

The release of Marakkar has been delayed for more than a year after the Covid pandemic broke out in February last year. But superstar Mohanlal is now hopeful that the film will get a worldwide release during the Onam festival.

