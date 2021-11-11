It’s that time of the day when we look at the trending south entertainment news today. Jr NTR, , Natyanthara, , , Vijay Devarakonda, , Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others are a part of our top south entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - LEAKED! Video of Allu Arjun's massy dance number from Sukumar's Pushpa goes viral – watch

Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab dance moves in RRR song Nattu Naatu impress fans

The makers of RRR have given fans something to relish and cherish today by releasing a new song called Naatu Naatu. The song shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab movies and fans can’t keep calm. “Goosebumps is a small word,” wrote a fan. “Two powerhouses of dance came together for mass song,” read another comment. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's heartbreak; fans obsess over Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa look; Annaatthe crosses Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office and more

Nayanthara to take on Shah Rukh Khan

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Nayanthara has left Shah Rukh Khan starrer Atlee film. It was said that Nayanthara had some date issues because of which the actress was opting out of the film. However, it seems that was all false. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is very much a part of the film. And moreover, reports state that she will be essaying an interesting role in it.

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger faces budget issues?

Popular South star Vijay Devarakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Liger and will star opposite Ananya Panday. The film is directed by and the movie is in the final stages of shoot. The entire cast and crew of Liger will fly to the USA for a long schedule as they have to shoot action scenes between Vijay and other fighters.

Video of Allu Arjun's massy dance number from 's Pushpa goes viral

Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa. The film is a two-part action thriller also starring Rashmika Mandanna, in the key roles. We have been treated by the makers to some brilliant first glimpses of some characters and stills from the shoot of the film. However, there are times when videos get leaked on social media from the sets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about letting go

Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated from her actor-husband, last month. The two had kept their fans (ChaySam fans) on tenterhooks with their separation/split rumours And finally days before their wedding anniversary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce through their respective social media posts. It was indeed heartbreaking for many.

