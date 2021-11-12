Trending South news today: Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup falls in legal trouble, YouTube India praises Jr NTR-Ram Charan's energetic moves and more

While a Prabhas fan penned a suicide note for not receiving any update of actor's upcoming biggie Radhe Shyam, YouTube India has praised the energetic moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...