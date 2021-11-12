Trending South news today: Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup falls in legal trouble, YouTube India praises Jr NTR-Ram Charan's energetic moves and more

Once again we saw all the biggies from south grabbing our attention. While a Prabhas fan penned a suicide note for not receiving any update of actor's upcoming biggie Radhe Shyam, YouTube India has praised the energetic moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...



fan pens a suicide note

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas enjoys a great fanbase across the country. While fans are waiting for his next biggie Radhe Shyan, an ardent fan of the handsome hunk, penned a suicide note for not receiving any update on this magnum opus. Also Read - Kurup movie review: Dulquer Salmaan's swag is droolworthy but this conman thriller barely matches up to its star's charisma

Kurup falls in legal trouble

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kurup will release on 12 November. But recently, a resident from Kochi, Kerala has filed a case against the film. According to the reports, the movie threatens the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, who is a criminal on whom the story is based.

YouTube India praises Jr NTR-Ram Charan's energetic moves

On Wednesday, the makers of RRR dropped the second song of the film titled Naatu Naatu, where we saw the energetic moves of Jr NTR and Ram Charan taking the social media by storm. While fans were bowled over by the amazing moves of the leading duo, YouTube India too felt the dance steps are faster than internet as they tweeted, "to be honest, Ram Charan and NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed."

Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam on April 29

Nithiin has announced the release date of his upcoming venture Macherla Niyojakavargam, which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 29, 2022. Directed by Shekhar Reddy, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead in the political action-thriller.

to have multiple looks in Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is one of the highly-anticipated films among the fans and while the title track has taken the social media by storm, the costume designer revealed that the Power Star will be having 6 to 7 looks in the masala entertainer.