Trending South news today: Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup outperforms Lucifer and Mamangam, Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reunite for their next and more

As we enter the second half of the day, let's meet the newsmakers from south, who grabbed our attention. While 's Kurup opens to an overwhelming response at the box office, the reports reuniting with has taken the social media by storm. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan's debut project with Zoya Akhtar, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda all set to kick off?

Dulquer Salmaan's biographical thriller beats Lucifer and Also Read - Valimai: THESE leaked stills of Thala Ajith's jaw-dropping bike stunt make us wish the movie releases tomorrow

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is setting new benchmarks for the handsome actor. The Malayalam movie made Rs 2. 45 crore on day beating the likes of 's Lucifer and 's Mamangam. Also Read - 'Aise galat advice mat dijiye...', Janhvi Kapoor turns into a protective daughter, schools paparazzi for asking Boney Kapoor to remove mask – watch

Read the full story here: Kurup box office day one: Dulquer Salmaan's biographical thriller beats Lucifer and Mamangam to become the second-highest Malayalam opener of all-time

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reunite for their next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news recently after she announced her break-up with . She has signed two films officially after the divorce with Naga Chaitanya. However, only two of her projects are officially announced but there are a few more.

Read the full story here: SS Rajamouli to bring back Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit pair?

Big update on Thala 61

After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Thala Ajith is collaborating again with director H Vinoth and producer for Thala 61. While fans are super-excited for this project, the latest reports suggest that the megastar will play out-and-out negative character in this venture.

Akhanda trailer release date out!

The trailer of 's Akhanda is set to release tomorrow evening at 7.09 pm. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film also features in a lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on 2nd December.

Liger team chilling in LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

The team of Vijay Deverkonda and 's Liger has reached LA for their next schedule. While it is expected to be an action-packed schedule, producer Charmme Kaur has shared the pics of VD and director chilling before gearing up for the action.