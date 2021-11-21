As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending south news today. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan Keerthy Suresh Kamal Haasan and others are a part of our top south news today. So read on to know more about today’s south newsmakers. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya shares FIRST Instagram post after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu; talks about ‘love letter to life’

Naga Chaitanya’s first Instagram post after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya posted for the first time since her separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhi. He posted a picture of a book he is written. His caption read, "A love letter to life… thank you, Matthew McConaughey, for sharing your journey... this read is a green light for me… respect sir!"

SS Rajamouli meeting Salman Khan makes fans excited and more

While it’s getting more common to see South filmmakers working with Bollywood actors, this one seems huge. According to reports, SS Rajamouli has met Salman Khan. More details are awaited.

Pooja Hegde is living her life in the Maldives

Pooja Hegde is currently on a vacay and is impressing us her with her travel diaries. She took to Instagram to share a set of pics in which she can be seen wearing a knot shirt. He looked totally stunning.

Keerthy Suresh roped in for Suriya's next with director Bala?

According to latest reports, Keerthy Suresh might be seen opposite Suriya in the film which is being director Bala. Fans are excited because if the news is true, it will be her second film with Suriya after Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Kamal Haasan starer Vikram to release in March 2022?

The fourth and final schedule of the Kamal Haasan starer Vikram began recently in Coimbatore. According to reports, the filmmakers are planning to release the film in March 2022. The shooting of the film is expected to be finished by December.