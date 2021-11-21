As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending south news today. , Allu Arha, Bheemla Nayak, , , , Abhay Ram, Jr. NTR and others are a part of our top south news today. So read on to know more about today’s south newsmakers. Also Read - Allu Arjun's birthday wish for 'Lil Princess' and 'youngest Chess trainer' Allu Arha will tug at your heartstrings – view tweet

Allu Arjun's special birthday wish for daughter Allu Arha

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby ?. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling ? #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's daughter turns 5 today. The actor took to Twitter to wish her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby ?. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling ? #AlluArha.”

Shriya Saran, Nithya Menen starrer Gamanam gets a release date

Shriya Saran and Nithya Menen's female-centric multi-lingual pan-India film, 'Gamanam', is all set to hit the screens soon. The movie also stars Charu Haasan, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Suhas in important lead roles. Earlier on Sunday, the makers announced that the film will get a theatrical release on December 10. Billed to be an anthology, the movie 'Gamanam' is directed by debutante Sujana Rao. It is reported that 'Gamanam' is a compilation that recounts three stories.

Director Mandhira Moorthy's film starring Sasikumar titled Ayodhi

Director Mandhira Moorthy's upcoming film, featuring actor Sasikumar in the lead, has been titled 'Ayodhi', the film unit announced on Sunday. The film, which is being bankrolled by producer and distributor Trident Arts R Ravindran, will go on floors on Monday. Director Mandhira Moorthy said, "The film will be shot in a period of 45 days. We intend to shoot the film in places that are in and around Madurai and Rameswaram."

Bheemla Nayak producer Naga Vamsi leaks small glimpse of Pawan Kalyan

REMEMBER THE WORD! Eesari kooda miss avvadu…See you in theatres - 12 Jan 2022! ?#BheemlaNayak pic.twitter.com/Ny6e3bzvmG — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) November 21, 2021

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse by posting a picture from the editing room. Bheemla Nayak's producer Naga Vamsi took to Twitter to leak a small glimpse of Pawan Kalyan. As there are talks about the Pawan-Rana starrer movie getting postponed, the young producer also assured fans that 'Bheemla Nayak' will make it to cinemas as per the schedule on January 12. He also shared a snap from the editing room, which features Pawan Kalyan in an intense action sequence. "REMEMBER THE WORD! Eesari kooda miss avvadu…See you in theatres - 12 Jan 2022!", the producer wrote, which means the team is to give an adrenaline rush without missing the mass appeal for Pawan Kalyan's action sequences.

Jr NTR's warm kiss for son Abhay Ram in Paris will make your hearths melt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Telugu star Jr NTR shared an adorable picture of him posing with his son Abhay Ram, which has drawn attention. The 'Janatha Garage' actor is currently on a vacation with his family, relaxing in Paris.

Earlier on Sunday, Jr NTR shared a lovely picture of him planting a love-filled kiss on his elder son Abhay Ram. The adorable picture was posted on the actor's Instagram and Facebook accounts. In the backdrop, is the iconic Eiffel Tower, which is looking as amazing as it is.

(With inputs from IANS)