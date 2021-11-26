As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , , 2, , , and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR reveals RRR experience, Ponniyin Selvan release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was never Naga Chaitanya's first choice and more

Real reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation

It is being said by some netizens that Chaitanya might be orthodox and might have imposed restrictions on his then-wife. This might have resulted in them deciding to part ways.

Prabhas becomes highest paid actor

According to reports, Salaar actor Prabhas has joined the league of actors like and for charging Rs 100 crore per film. The actor will be next seen in Radhe Shyam along with .

Drushyam 2 full movie LEAKED online

One of the most anticipated films, Drushyam 2, has been leaked online on platforms like Tamilrockers and Telegram. The film starring Venkatesh, Meena, and others, is the sequel of the 2014 film Drushyam.

Ilaiyaraaja sends 'get well soon' message to ailing Kamal Haasan

One of India's greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja on Wednesday sent a 'get well soon' message to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja, who very rarely tweets, wrote in Tamil, "Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram." (You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!)

Ram Charan’s RC15 to have 80 foreign dancers and a lavish set

Ram Charan's next collaboration with renowned director Shankar Shanmugham, tentatively titled 'RC15', is a highly anticipated movie. After 'RRR', this is Ram Charan's another pan-India film. Reports suggest that the makers have roped in talented dancers from different countries for a song shooting. As many as 80 dancers from across the globe from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Europe, have flown to Hyderabad, where the shooting is currently going on at a brisk pace.

(With inputs from IANS)