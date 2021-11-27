As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending South news today. , , Jr NTR, , Bichu Thirumala and others are a part of our top South news today. So read on to know more about today’s South newsmakers. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Real reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation, Prabhas becomes highest paid actor and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hollywood debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might soon be making her Hollywood debut. The actress shared a picture with BAFTA award-winning director Philip John on Instagram and wrote, "A whole new world…..I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness…. I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!" Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR reveals RRR experience, Ponniyin Selvan release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was never Naga Chaitanya's first choice and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hollywood debut

Kamal Haasan’s health update after COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan is recovering well after being infected by Covid-19 and admitted to a hospital, as per the hospital bulletin on Friday. The superstar of South Indian cinema is recovering at an isolated unit of the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai where he was admitted on November 22.

RRR: ‘Soul Anthem’ released with video featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Billed as the 'Soul Anthem' of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming period drama 'RRR', the song 'Janani' was released here on Friday. The Telugu movie has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The song's video opens with a heart-warming note by the music director M.M. Keeravani. Talking about his music, Keeravani said the film "throbs with many pulse-pounding moments" and then noted: "Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences."

'Panni Kutty: 11:11 Productions acquires theatrical rights for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala

The theatrical rights of director Anucharan Murugaiyan's upcoming comedy caper Panni Kutty, featuring comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been acquired by Dr Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions. Lyca Productions, which produced the film, took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement. The production firm said, "YogiBabu's #PanniKutty TamilNadu, Kerala, Karnataka theatrical rights acquired by 11:11 Cinema."

Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala, 80, passes away

Popular Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala, who was also a poet of repute and winner of two state awards, breathed his last at a private hospital here in the early hours of Friday, according to his family. The veteran lyricist was 80. He was not keeping well for some time.

