Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways this year in October. They issued a joint statement announcing their separation. Did you know that back in 2018, Samantha had opened up about having a kid in an interview with Film Companion? Also Read - Magadheera choreographer Shiva Shankar dies from COVID-19 complications; S.S. Rajamouli, Sonu Sood, Prabhu Dheva and others mourn his loss – view tweets

choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away

Telugu cinema choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away on Sunday November 27 in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 complications. Many reputed names like SS Rajamouli, , Prabhu Dheva, Khushbu Sundar and others mourned his death.

Acharya: Ram Charan's teaser garners over 6.8 mn views in less than 24 hours

A teaser released by the unit of director 's 'Acharya', featuring actors and Ram Charan in the lead, has garnered a whopping 6.8 million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube. On Sunday, the makers of 'Acharya' released a teaser on actor Ram Charan's role of 'Siddha' in the much awaited film. Titled 'Siddha's Saga', the teaser gives a glimpse into Ram Charan's character.

Worked hard on Maanaadu with faith in God, says Simbu

Actor , whose just released film 'Maanaadu' has opened to good reviews, has expressed his heartfelt thanks to fans and audiences for their love and support. Silambarasan's statement thanking fans and audiences came even as the film's director announced on Twitter that all the film's Tamil Nadu distributors had entered the profit zone in just four days. Venkat Prabhu said, "So happy to hear all our TN distributors are into their profit zone in just four days!!! Wow!! Thanks for the Love makkaley!! And also heard our distributors for Kerala and Karnataka are in their profit zone in just three days!! God is kind!!"

RRR: Trailer of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn starrer to be out December 3

The trailer of S.S. Rajamouli's pan-India epic 'RRR' will be released on December 3. The makers have been sharing multiple assets including posters and songs with glimpses of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, , and others. RRR team has now disclosed that the trailer release will be accompanied by an event on December 3. The makers released a statement that reads, "It is going to be one of the biggest events and trailer launches of the year, because post-pandemic, it is for the first time Bollywood and South industry are coming together to launch something."