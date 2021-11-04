Trending South News today: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy, SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe gets mixed reviews and more

As Diwali fever has taken over the country, we saw some of the biggest news from down south. While the Diwali bash of and with family members has made fans super happy, RR director SS Rajamouli wished and 's ahead of its release at the box office. Also Read - Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, RRR director SS Rajamouli wishes Akshay Kumar starrer a grand success; Karan Johar's reply will win your heart

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy

South superstars and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun celebrated the festival of lights with great enthusiasm along with family. Wives of both the stars Upasana and Sneha were seen along with the actors as they happily posed for the camera with other members. Sharing the pic, Cherry wrote, "Happy Diwali." Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's much-delayed Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens tomorrow and while we are expecting the film to be a Diwali treat to fans, blockbuster filmmaker, SS Rajamouli has wished the team of the film a grand success as he tweeted, "Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times."

Annaatthe gets mixed reviews

Summing up Thalaivar's latest cinematic release, Annaatthe, BollywoodLife gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote: “Annaatthe is 's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable.

becomes the FIRST Tamil star to receive this HUGE HONOUR

The gorgeous beauty of Kollywood, Trisha Krishnan, who is currently juggling between multiple projects, has become the first Tamil star to receive the golden visa from the UAE government.

Mike Tyson's fierce look from Vijay Deverkonda's Liger

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger have dropped the first look poster of boxing legend, Mike Tyson, where he looks violent and fierce. Sharing the look on social media, VD, wrote, "Happy Diwali Indiaaa Pakka #AagLagaDenge #LIGER 2022."