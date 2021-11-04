Trending South News today: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy, SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe gets mixed reviews and more

As Diwali fever has taken over the country, we saw some of the biggest news from down south. While the Diwali bash of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun with family members has made fans super happy, RR director SS Rajamouli wished Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi ahead of its release at the box office. Also Read - Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, RRR director SS Rajamouli wishes Akshay Kumar starrer a grand success; Karan Johar's reply will win your heart
Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy
South superstars and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun celebrated the festival of lights with great enthusiasm along with family. Wives of both the stars Upasana and Sneha were seen along with the actors as they happily posed for the camera with other members. Sharing the pic, Cherry wrote, "Happy Diwali."
SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar's much-delayed Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens tomorrow and while we are expecting the film to be a Diwali treat to fans, blockbuster filmmaker, SS Rajamouli has wished the team of the film a grand success as he tweeted, "Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times."

Annaatthe gets mixed reviews
Summing up Thalaivar's latest cinematic release, Annaatthe, BollywoodLife gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote: “Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable.

Trisha Krishnan becomes the FIRST Tamil star to receive this HUGE HONOUR
The gorgeous beauty of Kollywood, Trisha Krishnan, who is currently juggling between multiple projects, has become the first Tamil star to receive the golden visa from the UAE government.

Mike Tyson's fierce look from Vijay Deverkonda's Liger
On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger have dropped the first look poster of boxing legend, Mike Tyson, where he looks violent and fierce. Sharing the look on social media, VD, wrote, "Happy Diwali Indiaaa Pakka #AagLagaDenge #LIGER 2022."
