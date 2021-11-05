Trending South News Today: Suriya weeps at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial, phenomenal box office opening for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and more

While Suriya burst down into tears at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Annaatthe took a phenomenal start at the box office. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...