Trending South News Today: Suriya weeps at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial, phenomenal box office opening for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and more

Once again, we witnessed several biggies from south grabbing the headlines. While Suriya burst down into tears at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Annaatthe took a phenomenal start at the box office. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Suriya burst into tears at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial

Kollywood superstar Suriya visited Kanteerava Studios and paid homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, where he broke down and conveyed his condolences to Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar and his family.

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe takes a phenomenal opening at the box office

The combo of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and blockbuster filmmaker Siva has made the box office ringing as Annaatthe has opened to a pheonemal response at the ticket windows. As per the trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has collected Rs 34.92 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is an all-time record.

Big Update on Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Advance Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to give Kamal Haasan fans an advance birthday treat as the glimpse of Vikram will be released tomorrow. Sharing the news with massy poster of Ulganayagan, Lokesh wrote, "Advance Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir The First Glance into the world of VIKRAM awaits you all tomorrow at 6pm #HBDUlaganayagan #Vikram_April2022"

First Look of Ravi Teja's Ravanasura

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Ravi Teja's 70th film have announce the title of movie with a massy poster, which is Ravanasura. In the first look poster, we see Ravi Teja with 10 different shades. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the film is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks

Shruti Haasan to romance Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 107

After announcing Nandamuri Balakrishna's next with director Gopichandh Malineni titled NBK 107, the makers dropped a big news that Balayya will romance Shruti Haasan in the film as the production banner tweeted, "Team #NBK107 welcomes the highly talented and gorgeous @shrutihaasan

on board to play the leading lady opposite #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu "