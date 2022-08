From NTR’s daughter, Uma Maheshwari’s demise to Liger star Vijay Deverakonda’s picture with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan going viral to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s old statement about Hrithik Roshan making it to the news again; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update about your favourite star, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened today in the South film industry. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's former sasaeng fan spills shocking details; reveals seeking therapy after being caught

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari dies by suicide

NT Rama Rao was one of the biggest names in films and politics down South. He was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari was reportedly found hanging today at her residence. According to reports, she had some health issues and was undergoing treatment for the last couple of months. Family members like , Kalyan Ram, and others visited her house to pay their last respects.

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's picture with Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotions of Liger which will mark his Bollywood debut. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Recently, Vijay met Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, and their picture has gone viral. Check out the actor's tweet below…

Megastar @KChiruTweets sir & @BeingSalmanKhan sir - Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uts0kcY4L3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 1, 2022

Ramarao On Duty: 's fans slam the actor for 'poor choices'; filmmaker Sarath Mandava locks his Twitter account

Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty has failed to make a mark at the box office, and the actor’s fans are quite upset about it. They are slamming him for his poor choices. Also, director Sarath Mandava has locked his Twitter account.

Vijay Deverakonda leaves Rashmika Mandanna blushing at Sita Ramam event as he tells her, 'you always look so pretty and beautiful'; wonders why the audience is giggling [Watch]

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship has always been in the news. Recently, Vijay attended a promotional event of Rashmika’s movie Sita Ramam, and when he praised the actress for looking pretty and beautiful, the audience started giggling.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu disliked Hrithik Roshan for his looks and gave THIS rating out of 10

Who doesn’t like Hrithik Roshan? Well, the answer is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. An old interview of The Family Man 2 actress has been going viral again, and the reason behind it is Hrithik Roshan. In the interview, Sam said that she doesn’t like Hrithik and gave him 7 out 10 points. Now, that’s actually very shocking.

