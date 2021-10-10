Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharaya's release date out, Vanitha Vijaykumar gives strong advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

Well, Sunday has definitely turned out to be more special for south movie lovers as we saw several gossips from Tollywood and Kollywood. While the release date of and 's Acharya has unveiled by the makers, Vanitha Vijaykumar gave a strong advice to post her separation with Nag Chaitanya. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day...

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharaya's release date out

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya have dropped the release date of the film as it is set to hit the screens on February 4, 2022. Directed by , the film also features and in pivotal roles.

Vanitha Vijaykumar gives a strong advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu post her separation with

Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their separation on social media, which shocked and shattered #ChaySam fans.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya split: Vanitha Vijaykumar gives a strong advice to The Family Man 2 actress; says, 'life is too precious to be worrying about'

Sowmyaa Menon comes on board for 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Popular Malayalam actress Sowmyaa Menon has come on board for Mahesh Babu and 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Parasuram. The actress shared a post of this announcement and wrote, "Hola Fam, Super excited to be a part of this huge team "Sarkaru Vaari Patta" I am feeling truly blessed to have this opportunity to work with such incredibly talented, wonderful & legendary team. An amazing new beginning Looking forward for all your prayers and support."

Siddharth on Maha Samudram

Maha Samudram is set to hit the screens on 14th of this month and while fans are waiting for this venture, Siddharth showered praises on the cast and crew of the film during the pre-release event and said, “I proudly say that, Telugu audience made me a star. Any big star will take light from sun. If I’m a star, Telugu audience are my sun. Maha Samudram wouldn’t have happened without Anil Sunkara. Anu is wonderful as Smitha in the film. It’s a milestone film for every actor. Aditi is Maha in Maha Samudram. She is a wonderful performer. Sharwa, I love you. I got a good friend like Sharwa with this film. In my view, Maha Samudram is Sharwanand’s film. The film’s scale and budget increased because of him. It’s not my comeback film, it’s my relaunch. You will see new Siddharth in the film. I thank Ajay for bringing me back to my people.”

on 's Pushpa release date

From the past few days, we saw the rumours of Allu Arjun's Pushpa getting delayed at the box office. And now, director Sukumar has denied all these rumours and said during his Instagram intereaction, "There is no change in release date." It will hit the screens on December 17.