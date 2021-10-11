Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya buys a swanky house post his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and more

While Naga Chaitanya bought a new swanky and spacious house post his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu took the internet by storm by sharing the pics of their 'first child'. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...