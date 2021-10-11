Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya buys a swanky house post his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and more

South industry never fails to give us some juicy gossips daily and today also we got some great updates about Tollywood and Kollywood celebs. While bought a new swanky and spacious house post his split with , and Gautam Kitchlu took the internet by storm by sharing the pics of their 'first child'. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

Before , Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered Spirit to THESE actors Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her first Teej post wedding with Gautam Kitchlu; fans speculate if the pictures are from the Uma actress' 'baby shower'

On 7th of October, we saw the pan-India star announcing his 25th project with Spirit, which will be directed by and Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. While all the fans are quite kicked about this collaboration, you would be surprised to know that Prabhas was not the first choice for this venture. Also Read - Is Kajal Aggarwal planning to quit films to focus on husband Gautam Kitchlu’s business? The actress spills the beans

Read the full story here: Say What! Before Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered Spirit to THESE three Tollywood biggies?

Naga Chaitanya buys a swanky new house

About 10 days ago, and announced their separation through a social media post. After months of speculations, they had finally announced the most dreadful news for the ChaySam shippers.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: The Love Story actor buys a swanky new house; all set to move out of father 's home

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child'

and Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed a new member in the family and it's their first child. Well, before jumping on the conclusion, let us clarify that we are talking about their pet pooch, who is named Mia.

Read the full story here: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya skip MAA elections

Amidst several controversies, MAA election were recently held at Jubilee Hills and we saw defeating and becoming the new president of the Movie Artists Association

Read the full story here: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya skip MAA elections for THIS reason?

Prakash Raj resigns from MAA membership

After getting defeated by Vishnu Manchu in the presidential election of MAA, Prakash Raj has resigned from his membership and said, “People said that I am not a Telugu guy and opted a Telugu person as their president. People said that I am a guest and from now on, I will remain as a guest. I welcome Vishnu’s victory. But I will not indulge in MAA’s proceedings and will focus only on my films,”