Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya's first tweet post announcing split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari hikes fee for Tollywood and more

While Naga Chaitanya tweeted for the first time post announcing his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the reports of Aditi Rao Hydari hiking his fee for Tollywood has taken the social media by storm. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...