Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya's first tweet post announcing split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari hikes fee for Tollywood and more

Once again, we witnessed big names from the south industry garnering our attention. While tweeted for the first time post announcing his separation with , the reports of hiking his fee for Tollywood has taken the social media by storm. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Naga Chaitanya's first tweet post announcing his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya is back on Twitter after a week. Well, the handsome actor had issued a statement about his split from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and left #ChaySam fans disheartened with this piece of news.

Aditi Rao Hydari hikes fee for Tollywood

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to win hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. The ultra-glamorous diva is looking forward to scoring another hit in Telugu after she made viewers fall in love with her exceptional performance in the Sammohanam movie.

Annaatthe trailer release date out

The makers of starrer Annaatthe have announced the trailer release date of the film as the promo will be out on October 14 at 6 pm. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara, , Meena and Khushboo in pivotal roles.

Producer Mahesh Koneru passes away

Popular producer Mahesh Koneru has passed away today after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. The maker, who was in his late 30s, is survived by his parents, wife and a little daughter.



and Andrei Koscheev are now parents to a baby girl

After delivered a baby boy, South siren Shriya Saran made it official that she has been blessed with a baby girl. This is her first child with Russian husband, Andrei Koscheev. She made the announcement on social media today.

